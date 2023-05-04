Weather Update: Patchy Frost, Summer Preview, Then Stormy

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The low pressure responsible for our recent cold snap and Route 219 snow is pushing away and milder temperatures are filtering into the region.

In the short term, clear skies (great visibility for May’s FULL MOON) and light wind will lead to patchy frost in the deeper valleys between our mountain ridges. High pressure will then usher in seasonal temperatures Friday through the weekend.

We will be sandwiched between a sprawling heat ridge in the Mississippi Valley and trough exiting the Northeast early next week. In this typical pattern, we see occasional thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy rain and warmer than average temperatures (and a slightly muggy air mass). Severe weather is usually not a concern, but flash flooding can occur if thunderstorms line up one right after the other.

By Wednesday and Thursday, a front will bring less humid and slightly cooler (but still warmer than average) temperatures.

Here’s Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

