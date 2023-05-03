Weather Update: Frost, Then Milder Pattern Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Stubborn low pressure producing rain, graupel (frozen snow pellets) and snow accumulation in Pocahontas County will exit Thursday and temperatures will finally recover closer to average. The upcoming pattern supports much milder weather, but expect a touch of frost early Friday before temperatures go off to the races.

Recent snowfall totals include:

Snowshoe with 12.0 inches

Davis with 15.9 inches (highest amount registered in the state)

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the latest forecast:

The story image is courtesy of Dianna in Fayette County.

