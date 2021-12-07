‘We were advised’: Progress made on Raleigh County water, sewage projects

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The path to full water and sewage access for Raleigh County residents takes another important step.

The Raleigh County Commission approves an income survey study for the Harper Eccles Sewer Extension Project and a grant request for the Cool Ridge Flat Top Water Extension project. The income survey comes as a result of the average annual income being $44,000 for the Harper Eccles area impacting the available grant money for the sewer project.

“With an income that high, it’s very difficult to get grants to help pay for this,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “We were advised by Region One to get an individual to go to each house, knock on the door and ask them if they would give us their annual income.”

Tolliver adds groundbreaking on all projects should hopefully being over the next year and a half.

