‘We need to have a proper burial’: Drop box for old, tattered American flags now available in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority introduces a resource for the public to safely dispose of old American flags.

The retired flag drop box at the authority’s scale house offers an alternative to throwing away old American flags, which is considered disrespectful. Once enough flags are gathered, the Black Diamond Girl Scout Council will perform a proper burning ceremony.

“We see them in the trash every now and then,” said Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Director of Operations Travis Kiblinger. “They’re not supposed to be. Today is the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. We felt like, out of respect to the flags, men and women that fight for the flag. We need to have a proper burial for them.”

The box will be available to the public during the Waste Authority’s hours of operation: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

