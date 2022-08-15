Water rescues conducted in West Virginia following flash flooding

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Officials report heavy rains have resulted in flash flooding across multiple West Virginia roadways leading to several water rescues. The National Weather Service reported flash flooding in central and southeastern West Virginia areas. Additionally, the weather service reports up to 5 inches of rainfall in specific locations.

A flood warning is in effect for portions of Kanawha, Fayette, and Greenbrier counties. The Kanawha County Commission stated several creeks were out of their banks and that they would activate a special team to respond to calls regarding high water.

Fayette County Commission has planned an emergency meeting this afternoon to address the severe flooding in the area.

