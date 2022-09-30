Watch D.O.G.S returns to Fayette County Schools, getting a fresh start at Fayetteville Pre-k through 8

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Started in Arkansas in 1998, the family engagement educational initiative, Watch D.O.G.S., has come to Fayette County.

An acronym for Dads of Great Students, the program incorporates dads, or father figures into the school setting to support the students. The mission is for the dads to help the students in two ways, to provide a positive male role model in their lives, and to reduce bullying.

“What happens is you get to spend a day at the school and with your kids and you get to just help out with school.”

After being a part of Fayette County Schools in the past, the program has now come to Fayetteville Pre-K through 8.

A launch party was just held at the school to introduce the program to families. The Top Dog of the initiative, Matt Diedrich is feeling positive about its effort to help out a lot of students there.

“It’s an important program, you know, dads are historically not as involved in the schools as the mothers would be, so it gives dads an opportunity to get involved,” says Diedrich. “It provides role models for the kids and it shows the kids that, hey, dad cares about what’s going on in my school.”

If there is a father of a Fayetteville Pre-k through 8 student who missed the launch party but would like to get involved, you can contact the school at (304)-574-0560.

