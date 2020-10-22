W.Va. AG Affirms Concealed Carry Recognition with Florida, Updates Annual Progress

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has affirmed concealed carry recognition with Florida and three other states, adding to a list of states announced earlier this year.

This means Florida will continue to recognize concealed handgun licenses issued to West Virginians who are age 21 and older.

“Many West Virginians choose to exercise their Second Amendment rights, and this helps them rest assured that their license will be recognized when they travel outside the Mountain State,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We hope to continue this recognition for many years to come.”

Each year, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office engages in discussions with every state to ensure continued recognition of West Virginia’s concealed handgun licenses and explore the potential for expansion.

In addition to Florida, the Attorney General’s Office also recently affirmed concealed carry reciprocity or recognition with Arizona, Louisiana and Texas.

More announcements are expected as the Attorney General anticipates all existing concealed carry recognitions to continue or be enhanced as the annual discussions progress. See a full list of states at www.wvago.gov.

Recognition in Florida, Arizona, Louisiana and Texas is limited to concealed carry licenses issued to adults age 21 and older. Those states do not recognize West Virginia’s provisional licenses as issued to ages 18 to 20 – a matter consistent with past years.

The Attorney General previously announced continued recognition with Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

Concealed carry recognition with numerous other states remains active during this process.

Recognition from these states underscores the benefit of having a concealed carry license, as many states that allow West Virginians to carry concealed within their borders do so only on the basis of the person having a West Virginia concealed carry license.

Those wishing to obtain a concealed handgun license can do so by contacting their local sheriff’s office.

For a full list of states and more information regarding West Virginia concealed handgun licenses, please visit the Attorney General’s Gun Reciprocity page at www.wvago.gov.