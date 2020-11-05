Voters share thoughts on presidential election

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Just a day after election day, voters are already getting anxious to see the results for the presidential election.

“I’ve been anxious for four years, so a few more days isn’t going to hurt things,” said Biden supporter Brian Jolly. “I do believe that we need to put it to bed. There is a great deal of stress, not just for me, but my family and my friends.”

On both sides, chances of unrest sits in the back of everyone’s mind.

“I hope that there is peace during the election but [the candidates are] not causing the chaos,” said Tennessee voter Robert Cox. “People cause the chaos

“I do think there’s some risk of some protests in the city,” said North Carolina voter Megan Burke. “[That’s] because of things like what that means if you’re a black or brown person or if you’re not heteronormative. Your life may be a lot worse for the next four years, so there may be some protests. I think the risk of violence and calls for violence is much more likely if Trump wins.”

As of Wednesday evening, a handful of states are still up in the air, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

“I’m surprised at how quickly we’ve gotten results that we have,” said Ohio voter Britain Meyers. “At least six or eight different states have allowed some kind of extended ballot counting, so I would really be surprised if we knew within a week.”

As officials are still counting ballots, it’s hard to say which way it will go.

“Right now, I really couldn’t say because I feel like there’s so much dishonesty with the election,” said Trump supporter Linda Messina.

Some states like Pennsylvania may not have all ballots counted until Friday at the earliest.

