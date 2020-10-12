Voter registration deadline is Tuesday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election in West Virginia.

Eligible voters can register to vote online, in person or by mail by Tuesday’s deadline. It also is the last day for a current voter to update their registration if they’ve moved to another address, changed their name since the last election or want to update their party affiliation.

Voters have the option of casting their ballots in-person on Election Day, during a 10-day early voting period or by requesting an absentee ballot.

The early voting period runs from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said about 48,600 absentee ballots have been cast out of 108,700 absentee ballots requested. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

West Virginia has about 1.26 million registered voters, down slightly from the last presidential election in November 2016.