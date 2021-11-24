Volunteers hand-deliver Thanksgiving meals to local veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center spent Wednesday morning ensuring local veterans would have Thanksgiving meals.

It’s part of a yearly tradition where they have a community Thanksgiving dinner at the medical center. However, last year due to COVID-19, they switched it up and personally delivered the meals to local veterans.

They brought that idea back again for this year, and are delivering hundreds of meals to local veterans.

“Many of these veterans are without family, they’re isolated and very rural. So we want to make sure they are remembered today,” said Sara Yoke, the Beckley VAMC Public Affairs Officer.

They are delivering meals all across southern West Virginia, in 11 different counties.

“I’m delivering five meals today in Fayette County.” And it’s gonna be really special to spend some time with these heroes. I’m a veteran myself, and I would never want to be forgotten.”

There’s also been a huge increase in the number of veterans receiving these meals compared to last year.

“It’s grown a lot,” said VAMC Chief of Voluntary Service Brie Lehew. “Last year we had 150 we delivered, this year it’s 250.”

The meals are delivered thanks to roughly 20 volunteers, including members of the VAMC, the Knights of Columbus, the DAV, and gold star mothers. And the meals were donated by the Corner Gas and Grill in Pax.

