Volunteers cleaned up litter in Ansted for Earth Day

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – As a response to Earth Day, volunteers in the town of Ansted met at the local gazebo to pick up litter throughout the town. And while the weather may have prevented any Earth Day events from happening, it didn’t stop people from doing what really matters on a day to celebrate the Earth.

“Earth Day is a really good thing for the environment and I’m glad we did something like this in Ansted. It brings people together, I’ve seen a lot of people I know out picking up trash and I think it’s a really good thing.”

Many more litter pickups are expected to take place throughout the region, and more volunteers are always welcome to help out.

Related