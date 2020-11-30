Virtual Town Hall Meetings to be Held on the 2021 West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting seven virtual town hall meetings to allow residents to review and provide comment on the 2021 West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan.

Virtual meetings will be held on the following dates. Each meeting will focus on a section of the plan:

Section 1 – Prevention

Tuesday, December 1 | 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Section 2 – Community Engagement and Supports

Wednesday, December 2 | 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Section 3 – Health Systems

Thursday, December 3 | 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Section 4 – Treatment, Recovery and Research

Tuesday, December 8 | 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Section 5 – Court Systems and Justice-Involved Populations

Wednesday, December 9 | 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Section 6 – Law Enforcement

Thursday, December 10 | 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Section 7 – Public Education

Tuesday, December 15 | 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Pre-registration at https://helpandhopewv.org/odcp is required.

Public comments, which will be considered by DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment during the review process, may be submitted electronically during one of the seven public meetings. Comments should be received by December 18, 2020 through the registration page.

Attendees can download and review a summary of the plan prior to the meeting.