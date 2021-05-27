Virginia’s longest-running county fair returns this August

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Fair began all the way back in 1872. Since then, it’s been held almost every year. And this august, the fair will once again return as the county’s favorite summer activity.

The Fair Association has been hard at work getting the site prepared.

“They’re excited,” Fair Association President Donnie Yates said. “Everybody just wants to get out and do something so bad now.”

The Tazewell fair is Virginia’s longest running continuous county fair. It made for quite the disappointment last year when it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“It was a really tough decision last year because we were the longest continuous running county fair in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Some events to be featured in this year’s fair include a carnival, livestock agricultural shows, a demolition derby and much more.

And another thing plenty of people are getting excited for is a Grammy Nominated gospel singer making an appearance.

“To start the fair off, on Tuesday night we’re going to have Karen Peck, a gospel singer. They’ll like it I feel. We’re going to have something for everyone.”

The fair kicks off on August 24.

Related