Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement

Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Attorney General Miyares announces the Virginia Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary.

The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.

The settlement also requires Jonson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in the United States, preventing them from lobbying on legislation, regulations, or activities related to opioids.

Virginia has also received payments from a separate settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

