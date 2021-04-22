Virginia Department of Health administers vaccines to students at Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The Virginia Department of Health sets up a vaccine clinic at Bluefield College.

Students have had plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated so far, but sometimes the stress of school can get in the way of keeping an appointment.

To help with this, the Virginia Department of Health offered the Moderna vaccine to any students interested, no sign ups required.

Delilah McFadden, a Public Health Emergency Coordinator, says it’s imperative students get vaccinated as soon as they get the chance.

“It’s really important to help protect the student, as well as their families and the community,” McFadden said. “We don’t want the students to end up with COVID and get sick.”

In Tazewell County there have been more than 21,000 vaccines already administered.

