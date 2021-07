BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – Traffic is stopped on I-77 Northbound after a one car accident.

Dispatchers received a call at 5:15 p.m. at mile marker 45. They say that a vehicle rolled over, causing the traffic stop.

West Virginia State Police, Bradley Fire Department and Jan Care are on scene.

There are no confirmed injuries at this time.

