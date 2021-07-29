Vaccination clinic comes to Oak Hill Middle School for ages 12 and up

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Children ages 12 and up attended the vaccination clinic at Oak Hill Middle School today; where the Fayette County Health Department urges all to get their shots.

Pfizer was being given today, as it is the only vaccine indicated for ages 12 and up.

LPN and Vaccine Coordinator Amy Fink said, “We really want them to have a normal school year and we would like to keep the numbers down. The variant seems to be to be coming on strong here.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the 12 and up age range for being vaccinated is the lowest out of other age groups.

Only 56.3% of West Virginia’s children are fully vaccinated, with nearly 70% having at least one dose.

“We’re trying to really just get the word out. Today, 12 and up can get it and that way it really helps with the school just back to normal.”

The Fayette County Health Department said although the numbers are lower, they are seeing more and more children getting vaccinated.

“We’re seeing great numbers coming out. Through the summer, we’ve had it on and off… Kind of large spurts, it’s exciting and it’s good news.”

Meadow Bridge High School is holding a vaccine clinic for those ages 12 and up on Tuesday, August 3rd from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

