V-Day over Japan remembered at the Beckley Veteran’s Museum

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – August 14, 1945– It’s an important day remembered in history as Victory over Japan Day, or the day Japanese forces surrendered to American forces in the Pacific, effectively leading up to the official end of World War II. And the Veteran’s Museum in Beckley opened its doors to honor the special day with tours, reenactments, and a living history display.

“It’s super important for everyone to remember this day so we never forget our history and never forget where we come from, and to always honor the greatest generation that helped save the world,” says Patrick Parker, Museum Curator.

While the war didn’t officially end until September of 1945, the celebration for the American troops started today, with the knowledge that the end was soon drawing near.

