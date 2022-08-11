USDA Rural Development awards $335,000 for Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has awarded a $335,000 grant to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. According to USDA Rural Development, the grant will upgrade the hospital’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement: “Health care can be a challenge for both patients and providers in rural areas. USDA Rural Development’s award of $335,000 to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital will help improve care in our region.”

