USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.

Smiley Weatherford III, a family-owned livestock and vegetable farm, earned $6,796 to purchase and install an 8.6-kW solar array in Nicholas County. The project will save $1,153 per year and replace 9,297 kWh (40%) annually for the business, which is enough to power a portion of a home.

Ball Family Farm LLC, a family-owned livestock and vegetable farm in Raleigh County, earned $12,994 to purchase and install a 28.56-kW solar array. The project will save the business $3,773 annually, replacing 30,187 kWh (40%) annually, which is enough electricity to power two homes.

