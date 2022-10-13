USDA invest $658,900 in 11 West Virginia organizations supporting rural businesses and communities

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) West Virginia Director Ryan Thorn announced that 11 organizations will receive grants totaling $658,900 for economic and community development projects.

The Rural Business Development Grant Program provided the grant to support job creation, economic growth, and strengthening communities across West Virginia.

Fairmont Community Development Partnership, Inc.: $50,000 to establish a revolving loan fund to support small businesses to fund their operating expenses or to provide capital improvements that will lead to growth and expansion. A $7,607 applicant contribution will be part of the project as well as a $9,000 third-party contribution from Marion Regional Development Corporation. As a result of this project, 22 jobs will be saved and 15 jobs will be created.

Friends of Monroe, Inc.: $60,000 to develop a comprehensive entrepreneurial support system through various forms of technical assistance to increase the success of early-stage small businesses in the form of training, coaching, and business plan creation. A $12,700 applicant contribution will be part of the project as well as a $6,000 third-party match from Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation. The project will create 7 jobs.

Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation: $50,000 to support and create new jobs for the local forestry sector, transportation, and sawmill companies by stimulating and accelerating rural biobased economic development. A $7,782 applicant contribution and $50,000 third-party match will be part of the project.

Jefferson County Development Authority: $50,000 to create Agriculture at Home a marketing and development initiative to enhance the resiliency of producers and businesses by expanding market access and improving market availability as recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. An $11,600 applicant contribution will be used in the project. As a result of the project, 15 jobs will be saved and 16 jobs will be created.

Little Kanawha Area Development Corporation: $65,000 to create a centrally-located place to be a focal point for entrepreneurial activity to accelerate the growth of existing small businesses by providing resources, networks, and support required to raise capital and grow to be sustainable ventures.

Mingo County Redevelopment Authority: $50,000 to support new business development and existing business expansion around the Hatfield McCoy Trails, small businesses affected by the decline of the coal industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. A $12,525 applicant contribution will be part of the project.

Riffraff Arts Collective, Inc.: $74,000 to develop a strategic organizational plan focused on the development and sustainability of the Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Center for Culture and History. Technical assistance will be used to strengthen place-based economic development. 11 jobs will be created from the project.

Semper Liberi, Inc.: $50,000 for purchasing two vans to support those in recovery seeking employment and training to return to the workforce.

Webster County EDA: $50,000 to rehabilitate a building and parking lot to create a Convention of Visitors Bureau. A $10,000 applicant contribution will be part of the project.

Woodlands Development Corporation:$60,000 to develop the first-floor commercial space into an incubator for two new business ventures and purchase equipment to establish a high-quality, fully functional commercial kitchen. A $500 applicant contribution will be part of the project. A $10,000 third-party match will come from Barbour County Commission as well as $5,000 third-party match will come from the Belington Revitalization Committee. Four jobs will be created as a result of the project.

City of Philippi: $99,900 to expand infrastructure including new water, sewer, electric, and gas lines for the businesses in an industrial park to expand their capacity. A $3,300 applicant contribution will be part of the project.

For more information, visit www.USDA.gov.

