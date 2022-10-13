USDA invest $658,900 in 11 West Virginia organizations supporting rural businesses and communities

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) West Virginia Director Ryan Thorn announced that 11 organizations will receive grants totaling $658,900 for economic and community development projects.
The Rural Business Development Grant Program provided the grant to support job creation, economic growth, and strengthening communities across West Virginia.
- Fairmont Community Development Partnership, Inc.: $50,000 to establish a revolving loan fund to support small businesses to fund their operating expenses or to provide capital improvements that will lead to growth and expansion. A $7,607 applicant contribution will be part of the project as well as a $9,000 third-party contribution from Marion Regional Development Corporation. As a result of this project, 22 jobs will be saved and 15 jobs will be created.
- Friends of Monroe, Inc.: $60,000 to develop a comprehensive entrepreneurial support system through various forms of technical assistance to increase the success of early-stage small businesses in the form of training, coaching, and business plan creation. A $12,700 applicant contribution will be part of the project as well as a $6,000 third-party match from Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation. The project will create 7 jobs.
- Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation: $50,000 to support and create new jobs for the local forestry sector, transportation, and sawmill companies by stimulating and accelerating rural biobased economic development. A $7,782 applicant contribution and $50,000 third-party match will be part of the project.
- Jefferson County Development Authority: $50,000 to create Agriculture at Home a marketing and development initiative to enhance the resiliency of producers and businesses by expanding market access and improving market availability as recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. An $11,600 applicant contribution will be used in the project. As a result of the project, 15 jobs will be saved and 16 jobs will be created.
- Little Kanawha Area Development Corporation: $65,000 to create a centrally-located place to be a focal point for entrepreneurial activity to accelerate the growth of existing small businesses by providing resources, networks, and support required to raise capital and grow to be sustainable ventures.
- Mingo County Redevelopment Authority: $50,000 to support new business development and existing business expansion around the Hatfield McCoy Trails, small businesses affected by the decline of the coal industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. A $12,525 applicant contribution will be part of the project.
- Riffraff Arts Collective, Inc.: $74,000 to develop a strategic organizational plan focused on the development and sustainability of the Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Center for Culture and History. Technical assistance will be used to strengthen place-based economic development. 11 jobs will be created from the project.
- Semper Liberi, Inc.: $50,000 for purchasing two vans to support those in recovery seeking employment and training to return to the workforce.
- Webster County EDA: $50,000 to rehabilitate a building and parking lot to create a Convention of Visitors Bureau. A $10,000 applicant contribution will be part of the project.
- Woodlands Development Corporation:$60,000 to develop the first-floor commercial space into an incubator for two new business ventures and purchase equipment to establish a high-quality, fully functional commercial kitchen. A $500 applicant contribution will be part of the project. A $10,000 third-party match will come from Barbour County Commission as well as $5,000 third-party match will come from the Belington Revitalization Committee. Four jobs will be created as a result of the project.
- City of Philippi: $99,900 to expand infrastructure including new water, sewer, electric, and gas lines for the businesses in an industrial park to expand their capacity. A $3,300 applicant contribution will be part of the project.
For more information, visit www.USDA.gov.
Sponsored Content