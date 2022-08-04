US declares public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

Washington, DC (A.P.)- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency to strengthen the federal response to the virus, which has infected over 6,600 Americans. There have been no reported deaths due to monkeypox in the U.S. However, according to The Associated Press, several countries that have not historically reported monkeypox cases, including Brazil and Spain, have confirmed deaths due to the virus.

Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches. The rash can be painful, causing lesions that look like pimples or blisters on several parts of the body.

To reduce the exposure risk, the CDC recommends that individuals practice proper hand washing and avoid contact with people with symptoms that coincide with the virus. For more information on the monkeypox virus, visit CDC.gov.

