Upper Collison Creek bridge will close August 10-13

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Upper Collison Creek will have a bridge closure at milepost 1.07 on August 10-13, starting at 7:00 am. The bridge will be closed for the construction of a deck replacement. A detour at Upper Collison Creek Road and Pool Road will be in place to route traffic around the project site.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule. Therefore, the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) encourages all motorists to observe traffic control signs and use caution while traveling near the work zone.

