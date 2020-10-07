UPDATE: Two runaway juveniles have been located

UPDATE: The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that two runaway juveniles have been located.

No other information was released.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently attempting to locate two runaway juveniles from the New River Ranch facility in Beckwith.

One is 15 year old Franklin Canterbury (pictured) wearing a black hoodie with gold letters and the other is 15 year old Curtis Persinger (pictured) wearing a hoodie and muck boots. If you spot either one of these subjects please call 911 immediately.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.