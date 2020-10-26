UPDATE: Raleigh County man accused of murdering his son pleads not guilty

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man accused of shooting and killing his son appeared in court on Monday for arraignment.

Ronnie Cochran pled not guilty to first degree murder, use of a firearm and two counts of wonton endangerment. He was indicted on all charges during the September grand jury.

Back in December, deputies responded to a shots fired call and on the scene, it was determined by law enforcement that Cochran had shot and killed his son, Matthew Cochran, in the course of an argument.

From here, Cochran will return to court in November.

“The defense moved to have a status conference on November 17. At that time, they’ll file any motions and advise the court as to whether he wants a trial this term or wants it continued to the next term of court,” Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said.

As of now, no bond has been set, and Cochran is being held in Southern Regional Jail.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: UPDATE: (12/16/19 at 7:30 am) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY): A father is in jail after shooting and killing his son in Raleigh County.

Detective Suman tells WOAY that Deputies were dispatched to 463 Acord Mt. Road to a shooting on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Once on the scene, it was determined that Ronnie Cochran had shot and killed his son Matthew Cochran. The two had been fighting just prior to the shooting.

Based on the investigation Ronnie Cochran was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, and two counts of wanton endangerment.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail.