United Way of Southern West Virginia participates in Giving Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Giving Tuesday has come around once again. The global event is meant to encourage people to get out and support their communities.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia encourages people to give back in whatever way they can.

According to their executive director Trena Dacal, you can participate in food drives, donate to a good cause, or do anything else to help support what you care about.

“Giving Tuesday is a global movement that celebrates generosity. It just celebrates all the way people can contribute to their communities, whether that’s by donating or advocating for a cause, or volunteering.”

The national United Way raises more than $5 billion every year to help support communities and people in need.

