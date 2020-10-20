United Way of Southern West Virginia kicks off annual Wonderland of Trees event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Christmas is right around the corner, and United Way of Southern West Virginia has officially opened registration for their 12th annual Wonderland of Trees event.

Participants will be able to decorate trees for a live auction. In order to allow safer social distancing for all individuals involved, the venue will be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center.

“Anybody that registered for trees for this event they will decorate for the week of the 2nd. So Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday it has to be done by noon on Thursday,” Executive Director Megan Legurski said.

Participants will be able to start decorating trees on November 2. You can call United Way If you would like to be a part of the event.