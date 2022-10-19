United States Attorney’s Office implements election day program to stop fraud and protect voting rights

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes will lead efforts in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8 election.

U.S. Attorney Goes will serve as the District Election Officer (DEO) for the Southern District of West Virginia.

As DEO, Goes will oversee the District’s handling of election-day complaints concerning voting rights, threats of violence to election officials, and election fraud.

Federal law protects against crimes threatening the right to vote and fair elections. The Voting Rights Act protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or receive assistance from a person of their choice.

The Southern District of West Virginia also has an online option for reporting complaints: https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdwv/report-corruption.

Through its Election Division, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office offers a form for filing elections complaints as well: https://sos.wv.gov/elections/Pages/default.aspx.

The FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency receiving allegations on election day. Contact the local FBI field office at (304) 346-2300.

File complaints about possible federal voting rights laws violations directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC, by phone at 800-253-3931 or a form at https://civilrights.justice.gov.

