U.S. Department of Education announces almost $5.8 million for West Virginia to address youth mental health crisis

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Secretary Miguel Cardona announced West Virginia would receive $5,753,732 through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students with increased school-based mental health resources. Funding will support creating healthier learning environments and employing more school-based health professionals.

In January, Secretary Cardona explained his idea for continued recovery, including providing all students access to social, emotional, and mental health support. To help students thrive, The Department of Education has begun awarding funds from the FY2022 bipartisan omnibus legislation and Safer Communities Act to expand mental health services. Additionally, the Department has sent letters to Governors nationwide highlighting federal resources available to invest in mental health resources.

