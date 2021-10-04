Two people in the hospital after Beckley car accident

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two people are in the hospital after a two car accident in Beckley.

Raleigh County dispatchers say the accident happened around 7:10 Sunday evening at the 3700 block of Robert C. Byrd Drive near Crossroads Mall.

The Beckley Police Department and Beckley City Fire Department are currently on scene.

Both of the injured people were transported to a local hospital, but the extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

Stick with us here at WOAY as more details emerge.

