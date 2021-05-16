Two Dead in ATV Accident

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two juveniles are dead following an ATV accident in Greenbrier County.

On Saturday, May 15, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Nicholas County 911 was notified of an ATV wreck at the 2 Mile Marker of the South Fork of the Cherry River within Greenbrier County.

West Virginia State Police responded to the scene and upon arrival they discovered two juvenile males beneath the ATV and the embankment. Both juveniles were deceased from injuries suffered in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation by the Richwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

