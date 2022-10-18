TSA catches loaded firearm during security screening at Yeager Airport

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Police cited a Fayette County man on weapons charges after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Yeager Airport found a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag.

The .380 handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber. Additionally, TSA found another gun magazine loaded with eight more bullets/

A TSA officer spotted the weapon in the checkpoint X-ray machine and notified local authorities, who confiscated the weapon.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers with guns and gun parts at checkpoints.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.

Penalties apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. Possession of a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Additionally, travelers should contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with guns and ammunition.

Related