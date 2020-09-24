Trump administration invests $239,000 in grants in Mercer County

PRINCETON, (WOAY) – State Director of West Virginia, Kris Warner announced today that five organizations in Mercer County will be awarded grant funding.

The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $239,000 in grants to help improve the economic health in rural Southern West Virginia by assisting in the development and expansion of small and emerging private businesses and community facilities.

“At UFC world of development we like to build strong healthy communities and all these projects help us do that,” Warner said.

To learn more about the organization receiving funding and how they will benefit Mercer County at rd.usda.gov.