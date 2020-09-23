Trump Administration gives grant money to McDowell and Greenbrier Counties

(WOAY) – The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $1.1 million in direct loans and grants to develop essential community facilities in 14 rural West Virginia counties.

“Essential community facilities such as healthcare facilities, public safety services and educational services are what help rural West Virginia communities prosper,” said Kris Warner, West Virginia State Director, USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly here in the Mountain State to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia businesses, which helps build stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Projects receiving community facilities direct loans or grants include:

Iaeger Volunteer Fire Department – Awarded $26,200 grant for a fire utility vehicle in McDowell County.

– Awarded $26,200 grant for a fire utility vehicle in McDowell County. Marvel, Inc. – Awarded $50,000 grant for childcare center equipment in Greenbrier County.

Additional projects will be announced through in-person events at a later time.

The West Virginia counties benefitting from these loans and grants are Barbour, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Monroe, Pocahontas, and Roane.

Rural Development’s community facilities direct loans and grants can be used to purchase, construct, and/or improve essential community facilities; purchase equipment; and pay related project expenses.

For more information about the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, visit https://go.usa.gov/xGEbm.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.