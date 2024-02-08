Truck fire causes glue to leak into East River in Mercer County, no major environmental damage expected

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A truck fire has contaminated East River in Mercer County, but officials say there is no severe risk of environmental damage.

It stems from a tractor-trailer fire at around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6 on Interstate 77.

The East River Volunteer Fire Department says a truck carrying at least 42,000 pounds of water-based glue was fully engulfed by the time its trucks got to the scene.

Mercer County Emergency Management said that the glue leaked into drainage throughout the night and eventually got into the East River.

The glue is similar to Elmers’ glue and is non-toxic and non-hazardous to the environment.

Biologists and other environmental experts have been on the scene all day, and Mercer County Emergency Management says there has been no fish kill.

The truck caught fire near mile marker 8 in the northbound lane, shutting down traffic. It has since been reopened.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days, and Newswatch will keep you updated.

