Tropical System Names Retired from Atlantic List

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Ian and Fiona will be replaced by Idris and Farrah starting with this year’s Atlantic tropical cyclone list.

***Correction to the mention of Idris and Farrah being included in this year’s list of names in the above video from last night’s 11 p.m. newscast. These two names, replacing Ian and Fiona, will next appear on the list of names for the 2028 Atlantic Hurricane season.***

The World Meteorological Organization made the announcement today. Following each hurricane season, experts meet to decide which, if any, names to retire. A storm’s death toll and destruction are the two main reasons for its name to be retired.

By default, each season’s list of names is repeated once every six years, unless a name is retired (such as Ian and Fiona from last year). In the future, if Idris and/or Farrah becomes a destructive and deadly tropical system, the name(s) will be retired and replaced by another “I” and/or “F” name.

Incidentally, Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill says Ian produced 3.15-3.5 inches of rain in southern West Virginia at the end of September into early October. Hurricane Fiona was a mid-to-late September Hurricane that stayed east of the U.S.’s East Coast and had no impact here in southern West Virginia.

