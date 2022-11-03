Treasurer Moore announces launch of Hope Scholarship Online Portal

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announces the Education Market Assistant online portal to access the Hope Scholarship is now open for families and education service providers.

Hope Scholarship students and families can use the Education Market Assistant to apply for the program, receive and manage funds, and pay for educational services.

Education service providers must also use the online system to apply for approval to provide education services through the Hope Scholarship and receive funds through the program.

Due to the injunction, recipients will receive deposits of Hope Scholarship funds for the entire academic year in January.

However, Treasurer Moore urges families and education service providers to log in to their accounts, manage settings, and familiarize themselves with the system until then.

Visit www.hopescholarshipwv.com to access the Education Market Assistant portal.

