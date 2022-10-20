Treasurer Moore announces first $20,000 winner in SMART529 20th Anniversary Scholarship sweepstakes

Wheeling, W.V. (WOAY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore presents 11-month-old Penelope Scripture of Wheeling with a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship.

Penelope and her family will receive $20,000 invested in a SMART529 Direct account. She is the first of three winners in the program’s 20th-anniversary sweepstakes.

The treasurer’s office will randomly award one lucky child each month from October through December. Anyone that has registered for the sweepstakes is still eligible for the next two awards.

Registration for the contest is available online at www.wvtreasury.com/20years. The deadline to register for next month’s award is October 29.

