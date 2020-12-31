Travelers share New Year’s Eve plans, resolutions

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tonight, we finally usher out 2020 and welcome the New Year.

As 2020 comes to a close, many Americans sigh a breath of relief, hoping to leave the last year in the past.

“As a nationwide point of view, I would say definitely the election has been a huge point for the entire country,” reflected Caleb Kruchkow from South Carolina. Others said the pandemic left a large impact.

“People had to figure out a lot of ways to stay occupied at home rather than going out, so I guess that’s something that will be remembered for a really long time,” said Mika Cronin, a student at the University of Cincinnati.

“I’m a teacher, so some of the most memorable moments for me are sitting at home trying to teach my kindergartners online,” said Ohio teacher Abby Kibler. “I think that will be the most memorable for most, if not everyone.”

Due to the pandemic, New Year’s celebrations look a little different as most people opt for a more intimate way to ring in the new year.

“Usually, we go to see if there are any fireworks anywhere nearby, but I don’t know about today,” said Cronin.

“I’m actually staying in this year,” said Lakeitha Phillips. “COVID has been too rampant for me to go out this year, so I plan on staying home and watching the ball drop.”

“My new year’s plans are honestly just to stay at home and relax and spend some time with family,” said Kruchkow.

As everyone counts down, they make plans to make 2021 a better year.

“I need to eat better and live a little bit healthier lifestyle and just progress in my job and focus on my family,” said Kruchkow.

“I would just like to have a full year with teaching,” said Kibler. “Maybe start a family, but that’s about it.”

“I think I’m going to just keep the resolutions I had for 2020 for 2021,” said Phillips. “[Those were] just to read more and relax more and take better care of myself.”

Cronin thought back on the year and said her resolution was to simply “enjoy and be more in the moment.”