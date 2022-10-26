Transportation planning for New River Gorge Region Gateways Communities depends on pending federal Safe Streets grant

Summersville, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette Raleigh Metropolitan Planning Organization submitted a $199,200 planning grant to the U.S. Department of Transportation on September 20.

The Gorge plans to use the funding for improvements in pedestrian, bicycle, and motorized safety in the gateway communities of the National park.

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) executive director, Jina Belcher and director of strategic redevelopment Andrew Davis, assisted with the Safe Streets and Roads for All regional planning grant.

The grant includes a local match of $49,800 with a total goal of $249,000. If approved, Fayette Raleigh Metropolitan Planning Organization and NRGRDA will conduct regional safety action plans within 12 months of receiving the grant.

Related