Transmission upgrades planned to increase electric reliability to customers in Raleigh and Wyoming counties

CHARLESTON,WV (WOAY)- Appalachian Power representatives and the utility’s affiliate, AEP West Virginia Transmission Co., Inc., plan to increase electric reliability by upgrading the power grid serving customers in Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

The Trap Hill Area Transmission Line Project involves:

Building approximately 6 miles of electric transmission line in Raleigh County

Making upgrades to three existing electrical stations in Raleigh County

Building a new electrical station in Wyoming County

The area currently has one power line that dates back 40 years. This project provides an additional power source and allows crews to conduct maintenance work without having to interrupt service to customers for extended periods of time.

The project also allows crews to replace equipment from the 1920s inside the company’s Dameron, Trap Hill and Bolt electrical stations located in Raleigh County. The stations have experienced several malfunctions in recent years and are difficult to maintain due to outdated equipment.

“The aging equipment has resulted in customer outages,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “The planned upgrades can help to address these issues and strengthen the electric transmission grid.”

Several route options are under evaluation for the new transmission line. The proposed line begins at Dameron Station located off McGinnis Cemetery Road near Beckley. The project continues south through Glen Daniel, crossing Harper Road and ending at Bolt Station located off Adkins Lane in Lester.

Company representatives invite landowners to a virtual open house atAppalachianPower.com/TrapHill to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team. Hosting the open house online complies with the social distancing recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landowners within the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return with their feedback.

The project team plans to use input from the virtual open house, the comment cards and additional field work to determine a power line route that minimizes impact on the community and environment.

Company representatives expect construction to begin in the summer of 2022 and conclude by March 2024.

Visit the website for additional information about the project.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions. AEP’s approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP is also one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy.