Transmission improvements planned in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Power representatives and the utility’s affiliate, AEP West Virginia Transmission Co., Inc., plan upgrades to the electric transmission system serving customers in Fayette County.

The Carbondale-Kincaid Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves upgrading approximately 14 miles of transmission line. The upgrades begin at a substation located off Cannelton Hollow Road in Smithers Creek and continue south toward Alloy, crossing the Kanawha River and ending at a substation located off Kingston Road in Kincaid.

“The existing transmission line dates back more than 70 years and is located in difficult terrain,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “The project team is reviewing multiple route options for the rebuild so maintenance crews can access the line safely. Rebuilding the line with modern equipment also helps to strengthen the local power grid and improves electric reliability for customers.”

Company representatives invite landowners to a virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Carbondale-Kincaid to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team. Hosting the open house online complies with the social distancing recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landowners within the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return with their feedback.

The team plans to use input from the virtual open house, the comment cards and additional field work to determine a power line route that minimizes impact on the community and environment. Company representatives expect construction to begin in early 2022 and conclude by summer 2023.

Visit the website for additional information about the project.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions. AEP’s approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP is also one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy.