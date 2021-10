OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Traffic is slowed down on Rt. 19 South after an accident.

Fayette County dispatchers tell us the call came in just after 1:30 p.m. It happened on Rt. 19 southbound at Intersection 612.

The Oak Hill Fire Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept., and EMS responded to the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital.

Traffic is slowed down, but the road has not been closed.

