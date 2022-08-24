Traffic expected on new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge by the end of the year

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Construction crews are on schedule to open the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year. The new bridge is between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges. The project cost is approximately $34.6 million funded through Governor Justice’s Road to Prosperity Program.

The project will widen I-64 between the bridge and the US 35 interchange and ease congestion over the existing bridge. West Virginia Department of Highways decided to build the bridge to widen I-64 which will open a bottleneck allowing traffic to flow more safely into the area.

Future projects include plans to build a second bridge where the current one is using a portion of existing bridge pilings. With two bridges, westbound travelers can use the new bridge while eastbound travelers use the existing rebuilt bridge. The second bridge will cost roughly $18 million, and construction will begin once the new bridge opens.

Contractors have been working on adding new lanes to widen roads between the bridge and the US 35 interchange. When the project is complete, traffic will shift into the new median lanes to allow work on the outer lanes.

