Tractor Supply Co. creating WiFi hotspots in parking lots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. will provide free WiFi access at its parking lots across 23 locations in West Virginia, the company said.

The state has long struggled to make fast internet access available to its residents, many of whom live in rural communities. Attorney general Patrick Morrisey and company officials announced the news Thursday at a shop in Logan County.

“A lot of the southern rural counties, they get left behind,” Morrisey said.

The company announced in September it was joining the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition, pledging up to $1 million. The group includes other companies and brands such as Land O’Lakes and Microsoft and aims to close the digital divide across the nation.

