Toyota dealerships donate $74,000 to local schools

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Ball Toyota Charleston and L&S Toyota of Beckley have spent the last two days giving away $74,000 to local schools.

Across 10 counties and 148 places, each school has received a check for $500 to help students in need. The companies also partnered with United Ways of West Virginia and the State Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Ball Toyota President Shawn Ball said, “It was the intention of doing shoes, clothes, coats and food. It’s wonderful, I’ve been doing this for years and this is my favorite thing. It’s why I come to work every day.”

On top of the 148 schools receiving money, Ball has his eyes on an even bigger goal. He hopes to raise enough money in the future for every school in the state of West Virginia.

