Town of Tazewell to receive $100,000 grant for lodging project

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grants the Town of Tazewell $100,000 for a lodging development project.

Tazewell has seen a surge in tourism in recent years, much of which comes from a popular motorcycle trail called The Back of the Dragon.

To help raise funds for short-term lodgings, such as hotels, the town applied for the grant as their tourism industry grows.

The Coalfield Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher says grants like these are competitive, and really help towns fulfill their projects.

“It can be a challenge for local communities to raise funds for tourism projects,” Belcher said. “There are only a certain number of programs that provide funding, particularly grant funding, to help with projects like that.”

The funds will be used to finance the purchase and renovation of real estate in Tazewell’s downtown area.

Related