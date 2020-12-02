Town of Tazewell to host reverse Christmas parade December 5

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Town of Tazewell is gearing up for it’s annual Christmas Parade.

This year is much different from what people are used to, so the town has decided to hold a reverse parade, where spectators drive by floats that are stationary.

Amanda Hoops with Tazewell Today says the decision was made after taking inspiration from what other towns have done.

“Well we didn’t want to cancel our parade. Everybody has such a year, we’re all so frustrated with the cancellation of our events. So we wanted to figure out a way to hold it, and we figured out that other towns were holding reverse parades, so we decided to give it a shot,” Hoops said.

Residents will get the chance to see more than a dozen floats parked along Main Street.

“We’re going to line all the floats along our main street as far down as it needs to go. The floats will remain parked starting at 5 P.M., and the spectators will drive past the floats.”

Immediately following the parade will be the town’s tree lighting. The tree stands at the mini park on Main Street, and the lighting will be streamed live to give residents a chance to watch it remotely.

“It’s a tradition, we’ve done it every year. It’s so much fun and it really kicks off the holiday season in Tazewell, as well as our tree lighting which will be held virtually this year via Facebook Live.”

The reverse parade will take place this Saturday, December 5, at 5 P.M. Any organization that wants to enter a float in the parade should line up at the town’s little league field at 4 P.M. So far there are roughly 20 floats expected to be in the parade.