Town of Smithers hosts fourth annual Christmas Market

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – The town of Smithers and Valley Pre-K through 8 Elementary School is host to its fourth annual Mega Christmas Market, and local and regional artisans, craftsmen, small businesses and networks of others across the community came out to sell what they create.

“We just want people to shop local, we want to help our entrepreneurs and small businesses succeed,” market organizer, Beth Fish, says.

“Local artists, crafters, and vendors deserve for their local communities to support them,” adds Anne Cavalier, another organizer for the event.

And shopping locally seems to be on everyone’s mind who came out to the market, but such an event is especially important for the many vendors setting up tables there, as it’s a chance to recover business lost throughout the pandemic among other economic impacts, as well as a chance to show how much their business has grown.

“Because of the increase in tourism, we are re-branding to the CFBS Gifts and More, and this is actually the public debut of our new name,” says Grace Ann Nutter with CFBS Gifts and More.

Once the Christian Family Book Shop for 44 years, the store is using the annual market as just another springboard for growth and Nutter feels that such an event is a small way local businesses can help recover and grow Smithers and other surrounding communities one step at a time.

“We want to see it grow and we want people to see what great things we have to offer here in Smithers,” Nutter says.

And after having to cancel the annual market last year due to Covid-19, the town saw a huge turnaround this year, as many vendors came out to sell the goods they offer, and just in time to make great Christmas gifts this holiday season.

