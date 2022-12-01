Tips to keep homes warm and bills low this holiday season

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – First Energy subsidiary, Mon Power, shares tips to help West Virginians beat frigid temperatures and rising energy costs.

With the weather outside getting more frightful by the minute, Mon Power is conducting inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers in its West Virginia service area this winter.

The following tips can help customers use electricity wisely during this period

of high demand:

Set thermostats as low as comfort will allow. Every degree a customer can decrease the temperature in their home will result in using about 3 percent less energy during the winter.

Seal any leaks around windows and door frames with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home.

Close the fireplace damper when it is not in use to keep cold air out.

Close the drapes at night. Then, during the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.

Use a programmable or smart thermostat to keep temperatures lower when no one is home and to increase the temperature before arrival back home.

Check furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing a heating system to work harder than necessary.

Make sure your home is adequately insulated. If you have less than six inches of insulation, you’ll benefit by adding more.

Customers can review tips to prepare in advance for severe weather, and view

restoration updates if storms do cause power outages by visiting FirstEnergy’s 24/7 Power

Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

